Does Angela owe Michael an apology for accusing him of lying on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

Even before Angela Deem met Michael Ilesanmi in person on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, she has been insecure but in the latest sneak peek, she took it to a whole new level.

Angela has been upset with Michael because he doesn’t keep a photo of her on his phone. She thinks he might hiding something or that maybe he’s embarrassed by her. She’s even accused him of lying about the real reason why he doesn’t keep a copy of her picture.

According to Michael, he keeps his phone Angela free because, in Nigeria, he could be accused of scamming if he has a picture of a white woman on his phone. It may seem odd to American viewers to hear something like that but apparently, in Nigeria, this is not unheard of.

So when Michael introduces Angela to his friends, she brings up the picture drama and asks them why he might be hesitant to keep a photo of his girlfriend on his phone.

Michael looks sheepish during the conversation and 90 Day Fiance fans may think he’s about to get put on blast. However, his friends, not knowing what Michael told Angela, told the same exact story.

There have been a few other instances that made Michael look a bit shady, like when Angela found out Michael had 1000 beautiful women as friends on Instagram.

But this time, she let her insecurity dictate and accused her man of lying when he wasn’t. So does she owe him an apology? Angela probably should make nice with Michael after acting like he wasn’t telling her the truth. Especially since she meant to put Michael on blast in front of his friends and instead, learned that he was right all along.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.