Does 90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson have a new girlfriend? Identity of mystery woman revealed

It has been two months now since Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s divorce was final and now, it looks like both 90 Day Fiance stars have moved on.

It’s no secret Larissa has been dating Eric Nichols pretty much since the divorce but now. Colt has been spotted a few times with a mystery woman, and it looks as though things are getting serious.

The first glimpse most fans got of Colt’s alleged new girlfriend happened when he posted a photo of them holding hands as he drove.

He seemed to be channeling Jonathan Rivera with the photo tease, as neither of their faces was visible and the woman’s identity was a secret.

The photo was taken from the back seat of Colt’s new car (the one with air conditioning), and that sparked speculation that Debbie may have taken the photo.

Would it surprise anyone if Mother Debbie was chaperoning her son’s dates?

In any case, the identity of Colt’s new girlfriend didn’t stay a secret for long. In fact, it was very likely she made herself known.

According to In Touch, the 90 Day Fiance star’s new love interest is Jess Caroline, who also happens to be Brazilian. Coltee really does have a type, doesn’t he?

Jess and Colt follow each other on Instagram and In Touch shared screenshots from her private account where she defends her relationship with Colt.

She even goes so far as to say she knows about what happened with Larissa and isn’t taking either of their sides.

Jess has everything that Colt seems to like in a woman. She’s cute, young and not from the U.S. Some even speculated he might be dating this new woman in an effort to prolong his 90 Day Fiance fame.

After all, she’s also billed as an au pair and may need his green card services after her work visa runs out.

The downside to Colt’s new relationship is that Jess lives and works in Chicago so they may not get to spend as much time together as they like.