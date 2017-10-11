Do you agree with Siggy that Melissa was being trashy on RHONJ?

This week on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, dinner goes apocalyptic when Siggy says that Melissa’s behavior with the birthday cake fight was trashy.

The women are gathered together at Siggy’s condo in Boca Raton, FL., and Melissa is complaining that she needs to make sure she goes out with people who are more fun on her birthday.

Then Siggy drops a bombshell and tells her she can continue to go out acting like trash if she wants to. This goes down how you might imagine and there is silence for a second as the rest of the women take in Siggy’s insult.

Danielle in particular goes off on a real rant about the comment. She says: “you don’t refer to your friends and people you’re having dinner with as trash.”

Siggy then screams: “I CAN’T WALK ON EGG SHELLS!”

Danielle amps up the volume as well and shout: “I can’t hear trash! I’m not f****n trash, she’s not trash, she’s not trash….” Then slamming the table as she shouts “never f*****g use that word in my presence again!”

Siggy then defies everyone and repeats “trashy, trashy , trashy” whilst clapping her hands…

Things then go from bad to worse as the argument spirals out of control!

What do you think? Was Melissa just having some fun that went a bit far or is she just trashy by nature?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.