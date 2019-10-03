Do Benjamin and Akinye even have a chance? Some 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers think they aren’t compatible

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Benjamin saw some things in Akinyi’s behavior that made him pause and think hard about if she’s the right one or not. Now, it seems that viewers are also sharing their opinions on whether or not Benjamin and Akinyi are even compatible.

To be fair, Before the 90 Days’ viewers have been wondering about this relationship since learning that Benjamin would have to pay a bride price to marry Akinyi. There have been many questions about this traditional African practice and the way it’s been shown on the TLC series, with many 90 Day Fiance viewers wondering if Akinyi’s family is making things up as they go.

After jumping through hoops and earning the blessing of the elders and Akinyi’s father, he’s been released from the watchful eye of her brother. Now, Benjamin has finally gone to the apartment he rented for his time in Kenya, and Akinyi is staying in it with him.

As Benjamin and Akinyi get to know each other a little bit better, he’s learning that the two may not be as compatible as he once thought. Not only is Akinyi still not excited about the prospect of being a stepmother, but she’s also a little less strict in her beliefs than Benjamin.

While out at dinner, Benjamin was clued into something that he didn’t like about Akinyi. As they ate, she decided to have a drink to go with the meal. The problem is, it doesn’t seem that Akinyi can hold her liquor and ended up getting pretty tipsy before begging Benjamin for just one more drink.

He wasn’t impressed and even commented on not being able to talk to Jesus if he was drunk.

Another issue that Benjamin had with Akinyi was her apparent willingness to have sex, or at least get physical when that’s clearly not on Benjamin’s agenda.

In fact, even though both of them are staying in his rented apartment and even though the bedroom has two beds in it, Benjamin told her that he planned to sleep on the couch in the other room just so that he wouldn’t be tempted.

That seemed to disappoint Akinyi, who cracked many jokes about tempting Benjamin with the “forbidden fruit” or putting his hands in the “cookie jar.”

As much as Benjamin wants to leave Kenya with a fiancee, many 90 Day Fiance viewers don’t think they are a good fit.

Akinyi wants premarital sex, alcohol, and to not be a parent. Sounds compatible with a lot of people but none of those people are Benjamin 😂 #90DayFiance — Bubby (@flyguy2snackz) September 30, 2019

Why would Benjamin continue with this?! You dont get married Akinyi just said she doesnt want to be a step mom. That is a deal breaker, relationship ender!#90dayfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days — Christine (@cjgrow) September 30, 2019

I respect Benjamin’s faith, but he talks to Akinyi like a child (not an equal) and kinda reminds me of a prude Coltee #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/HWIF4lekpR — 90 Day Cray (@90DayCray) September 30, 2019

Some have even compared the way Benjamin talks to Akinyi to the way that Omar talks to Avery. Others are even calling viewers out for not being upset about Benjamin when they are clearly upset about Omar’s controlling behaviors.

Funny thing is Benjamin is treating Akinyi the way people expected Omar to treat Avery. #90DayFiance — PrettyBrownBrown (@geekybadgirl) September 30, 2019

I hope all those criticizing Omar for being "controlling" also feel the same way about Benjamin trying to tell Akinyi what to do. Don't act one way towards a Muslim man and another towards a Christian man. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days — Claudi B 🇺🇲🇲🇽 A.K.A. Darcy's Upper Boob (@oucrimsongirl) September 30, 2019

It’s still not clear how things will turn out for Benjamin and Akinyi, or if she’ll ever make her way to the U.S., but as far as viewers are concerned, Benjamin probably should keep looking for the right woman.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.