Disney+ reveals list of Christmas movies now streaming

Disney+ has revealed the list of Christmas movies now streaming. The new service is wasting no time capitalizing on the holidays, which includes opening up its extensive vault of Christmas flicks.

It is that time of the year again, where Christmas movies are flooding television and movie screens. There is no question people love holiday flicks. Whether it is a comedy like Elf or a raunchy portrayal of the season like Bad Santa, people can’t get enough of Christmas movies.

Disney+ isn’t missing a beat when it comes to Christmas movies. The streaming service has an abundance of flicks from original made for TV films to big-screen classics. There is something for everyone.

We got a free year of #DisneyPlus and it's pretty underwhelming aside from a few good Christmas movies (that I already own on DVD)….maybe you had to have Disney Channel as a kid to fully appreciate it… pic.twitter.com/Ufgd5U08Jw — Thigpen Nancy 🦔☕🏠 (@ThigpenHedgehog) November 18, 2019

Here is the full list of Christmas movies streaming now on Disney+.

2 Dates of Christmas

A Very Merry Pooh Year

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

The Christmas Star

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Life-Size 2

Miracle on 34th Street

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

The Mistle-Tones

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Noelle – Disney+ first original Christmas film

One Magic Christmas

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Snowglobe

Twas The Night

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Disney+ also has Toy Story, Iron Man 3, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe listed under its Christmas movie collection.

There is some debate as to why these flicks are not the list. They are not holiday-centric, but they are on the streaming services list.

The holiday movie season is heating up. Disney+ is not missing a beat with their full Christmas movie selection.