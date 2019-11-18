Disney+ reveals list of Christmas movies now streaming

Disney+ has revealed the list of Christmas movies now streaming. The new service is wasting no time capitalizing on the holidays, which includes opening up its extensive vault of Christmas flicks.
It is that time of the year again, where Christmas movies are flooding television and movie screens. There is no question people love holiday flicks. Whether it is a comedy like Elf or a raunchy portrayal of the season like Bad Santa, people can’t get enough of Christmas movies.
Disney+ isn’t missing a beat when it comes to Christmas movies. The streaming service has an abundance of flicks from original made for TV films to big-screen classics. There is something for everyone.
We got a free year of #DisneyPlus and it's pretty underwhelming aside from a few good Christmas movies (that I already own on DVD)….maybe you had to have Disney Channel as a kid to fully appreciate it… pic.twitter.com/Ufgd5U08Jw
— Thigpen Nancy 🦔☕🏠 (@ThigpenHedgehog) November 18, 2019
Here is the full list of Christmas movies streaming now on Disney+.
2 Dates of Christmas
A Very Merry Pooh Year
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
The Christmas Star
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone 3
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Life-Size 2
Miracle on 34th Street
Mickey’s Christmas Carol
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
The Mistle-Tones
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Noelle – Disney+ first original Christmas film
One Magic Christmas
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Snowglobe
Twas The Night
The Ultimate Christmas Present
💯percent recommend #Noelle on #Disneyplus. Such a cute movie. Definitely on my must watch Christmas Movie list! 🤶🏻🎄🎅🏼@AnnaKendrick47 pic.twitter.com/Jq3NWq27DG
— 🦄 Kelli 🦄 (@KelliM82) November 17, 2019
Disney+ also has Toy Story, Iron Man 3, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe listed under its Christmas movie collection.
There is some debate as to why these flicks are not the list. They are not holiday-centric, but they are on the streaming services list.
The holiday movie season is heating up. Disney+ is not missing a beat with their full Christmas movie selection.