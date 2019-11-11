Disney Plus explained: Verizon’s free deal, release date details and how to download app

The newest streaming service on the block, Disney Plus, is almost here and will give subscribers access to a wide variety of content. That will include Disney’s vast library of older movies and original shows, as well as new exclusive content created for the platform.

Plenty of viewers will be looking forward to a new Star Wars series and other content including the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp. However, there may be a bit of confusion over how to get Disney Plus, so we’re here to help.

Disney Plus release date, app details

The official Disney Plus release date is Tuesday, November 12. On that date, the streaming platform launches and all customers who signed up at the Disney website will be able to start enjoying the available content.

There is a one-week free trial for all new members who sign up, although Verizon customers should check the next section. The Disney Plus service costs $6.99 per month after that or is available for a year at a price of $79.99 which saves some money.

There will also be a $12.99 per month bundle which gives customers access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus services. Disney released the following video trailer showing off many of the exclusive items that will arrive on their streaming service. That includes favorites from the Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney catalogs.

So far, no apps are officially available for the service, but it’s expected they’ll go live as soon as the service launches. Those who signed up for the service should get an email upon launch time too. There’s also an email sign-up here in order to get updates about Disney Plus.

As far as compatibility, a number of devices including media streaming products will be compatible upon launch. These include Apple TV, Roku, and Google Chromecast. Samsung smart TVs, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Android TV will also be supported, per Newsweek.

So will Kindle Fire devices, but the reports going around for a while are that Disney Plus won’t be on Amazon’s Fire TV devices. This may keep many customers away, but it’s expected they’ll have a Disney Plus app on Fire TV in the future.

Customers should receive instructions from Disney Plus upon signing up for the service and then will be directed towards where the official app can be downloaded for specific devices.

How’s the Verizon deal for free Disney Plus work?

Several weeks ago, Verizon announced some good news for many of their current and new customers. The telecommunications and media giant has a special deal giving a free year of the Disney Plus service for customers. That includes current customers or newer ones who may have just started a Verizon plan.

To qualify for the deal, customers need to have a 4G LTE or 5G Verizon wireless unlimited data plan. All new or current customers who have that will be good to go and don’t need to sign up for Disney Plus. They’ll be able to enjoy the service free for a year and then will need to pay $6.99 per month (or $69.99 per year) if they decide to stay on after that.

Customers with unlimited data or 5G home internet can log into their Verizon account via desktop or mobile app. From there, customers will need to choose “Account” and “Manage Add-ons and Apps.” Next, choose the “Disney+” app and that should make the service available for the next year.

What will be on Disney Plus when it launches?

A plethora of content will be available upon Disney Plus’ launch. That includes the highly-anticipated new live-action Star Wars series called The Mandalorian. The live-action Lady and the Tramp as well as a new High School Musical series. Other new original content will include the new Disney Christmas movie Noelle, a new National Geographic series featuring Jeff Goldblum, and much more.

There’s also favorites and newer Disney or Marvel films such as Snow White, Dumbo, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame. Basically, the service aims to please those who are Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars fanatics. Oh, and The Simpsons episodes will also be part of the content collection. More releases will arrive in the future including new Avengers spin-off shows and much more.

Basically, 100s of titles are promised upon launch with old and new content expected. That said, there may be more than a few people trying to use the new service, so don’t be surprised at some early growing pains. Customers and viewers are certainly hoping that Mickey and the company can deliver.

