Discovery’s Seal ‘Kiss from a Rose’ Shark Week spot earns coveted News and Doc Emmy

A Kiss From A Rose never sounded sweeter to the ears of last night’s winners at the 39th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

Discovery’s creative team that put together the Seal Shark Week advert were rewarded for their cheeky and visually commanding spot where a Great White shark leaps out of the water as Seal, the soulful crooner, is serenading a throng of devoted fans. He is promptly eaten as the crowd shrieks.

The winners were announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). The News & Documentary Emmy Awards were presented at a ceremony at the prestigious Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

A popular annual event, over 1000 television, and news media industry executives, news and documentary producers and journalists were in attendance. Emmy Awards were presented in 49 categories.

Discovery Channel won for their Shark Week 2017 Seal advertisement.

The Discovery Channel team who collected awards were:

EVP, Marketing, Lara Richardson; SVP, Marketing, Josh Kovolenko; VP, Creative, Pablo Pulido; VP, Marketing, Megan DeSouza; Senior Creative Director, Jason Turner; Senior Director, Production, Daniel Oleksiuk; Senior Manager, Strategy, Curtis Smith; Production Manager, Chau Hoang; Director / Creative Director, Peter McKeon; Executive Producer, Teresa Antista; Producer, Jon Messner; Director of Photography, Kevin Sarnoff; Editor, Ryan Walch; Director of Animation, Quico Encinias; Lead Compositor, Stanley Ng; Post Producers, Mike Gut, and Zach Lyall. VFX was done by Important Looking Pirates

The premise was “it’s not easy being a seal during Shark Week.”

The fearsome shark promo was a hilarious spot that saw the award-winning singer go along with the joke as the folks over at Discovery had some fun with this commercial spot.

Watch as Seal performs his classic hit Kiss From a Rose.

Shark Week is a week-long TV programming block created by Tom Golden at the Discovery Channel that airs annually. It features shark-based programming, and it premiered on July 17, 1988.