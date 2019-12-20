Discovery’s bear-y merry Christmas with Man Vs Bear marathon schedule

It’s going to be a bear-y merry Christmas on Discovery. So, say hello and don’t you know, it’s a holly, jolly mauler of a Man Vs Bear marathon coming to claw and gnaw and eat all of the pic-a-nic baskets you might have laying about.

Secure the rations and get your jammie pants on, because Honey Bump, Bart, and Tank are fixing to shame some top human athletes. It’s delightful to watch some of these contestants actually think that they can outrun, out-climb, or out-pull a bear.

Starting December 21, the network is airing a full marathon of this fun new series starring Casey Anderson and Brandon Tierney. Think of them as the perfect duo who combine naturalist intel with the verve of a sports commentator that can play-by-play the action like no one else.

Sister network Animal Planet continues the Man Vs Bear marathon on Monday, December 23 from 2-4 p.m. ET/PT and then on Monday, December 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET/PT.

Science Channel takes a crack on Saturday, December 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET/PT and on Friday, January 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET/PT.

Discovery airs the run on December 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET/PT.

Discovery is also running an all-day marathon on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25).

What’s up with the bears?

Each episode, the four-legged stars —Bart, Honey Bump, and Tank — take on three human competitors at their scenic Utah sanctuary to test the limits of strength, speed, and stamina.

These challenges are crafted on the bears’ natural instincts as well as predatory skills and actions – as Discovery describes it: “Whether it’s engaging in a monumental game of tug of war or using brute force to roll giant logs.”

Do you think you can out-eat a bear? No… you cannot. Feeling guilty about drinking all the ‘nog and eating all the butter cookies? Watch as Tank takes on the humans and smokes them in his eating contest. Bears love to eat and then go visit the woods.

When are new episodes back?

The series returns on Wednesday, January 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Viewers can stream new episodes each week on the Discovery GO app.

You can learn more about these three bears and discover more about their lives on Bear Mountain. Information and interactive quizzes can be found there as well.

The schedule:

Discovery:

Saturday, December 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25 from 6 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Friday, December 27 from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, December 29 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Animal Planet:

Monday, December 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Monday, December 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Science Channel:

Saturday, December 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, January 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Have a look at the recent human fail on Man Vs Bear:

Man Vs Bear airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.