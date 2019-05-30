Discovery Shark Week preview: The teeth are about to hit the TV fan

It is summer if you haven’t noticed by now, and the biggest indicator of this season is when Discovery sounds the trumpets and drops the promos and fun commercials for Shark Week.

This is a veritable toothy TV institution where we get a full week of nothing but docs, specials, and programming all designed to get us acquainted with the beasts from below the deep.

We are already getting loads of shark reports from the East Coast to the Inter-coastal Waterways of Florida!

By the numbers

Shark Week 2019 has over 20 hours of programming.

This marks year 31 of Shark Week for Discovery.

The shows start on July 28 and continue through Sunday, August 4.

What to expect

All-new groundbreaking shark stories that promise “remarkable insights into the mysterious world of these magnificent creatures.”

Rob Riggle is diving back into the water again for the ultimate “Shark Trip” with his famous shark loving friends.

The network calls on two dozen top marine biologists and science institutions worldwide to bring “brand-new, innovative shark research technology and compelling insight on some of the most unique shark species in the world.”

Producers take viewers to the depths of the ocean in search of Deep Blue, using the first drone-towed seal decoy, and test the most current technology for shark detecting surveillance.

Discovery will expand the whole experience with even more digital and social media platform content.

Discovery says: “New partnerships with shark experts and nonprofit groups will deliver a 360 multi-platform experience uncovering the latest shark discoveries and trending shark topics around the globe.”

Good works for the oceans

Oceana and Discovery join forces to protect sharks, fighting the global shark fin trade that includes fins from as many as 73 million sharks each year.

They collaborate with major brands to raise funds for Oceana’s charitable campaigns and create content to educate fans about why healthy oceans need our shark friends.

Discovery also supports and works with the Ocean Conservancy to help clean up beaches and inland waterways across the country.

More than 8 million metric tons of plastic flow into the oceans. Ocean Conservancy’s goal is to halt the flow of plastic into the ocean by 2030 and organize the world’s largest volunteer effort on behalf of the ocean, the International Coastal Cleanup.

Find a local cleanup near you at www.signuptocleanup.org.

Ratings and sharks are like peanut butter and chocolate

Discovery says that for the 30th anniversary, they hit “34.9M Total Viewers across Total Day.” The highest demo were men aged 18-49.

Discovery Channel was the #1 network on all of TV in Prime during Shark Week last year and the week also garnered 3.5 million streams across all Discovery GO (DGO) digital platforms.

Shark Week 2019 airs beginning Sunday, July 28, 2019, on Discovery.