Disappeared: Elijah Bear Diaz and Skylar Tosic both went missing within a day of each other

This episode of Disappeared spotlights the case of 20-year-old Elijah Bear Diaz, who went missing from his home in 2015 and has not been seen since.

20-year-old Native American Elijah Bear Diaz was last seen on August 29, 2015, when his mom dropped him at his San Diego home around 10 P.M.

The next day his mom reported him missing and when the police searched his house they found that his TV was missing as were the content of his safe and the sheets of the bed. His cell phone had also been switched off on August 30.

At the time of his disappearance diabetic Diaz was using crutches due to a foot injury that was taking time to heal.

Since he went missing there has been no activity on his banks accounts, he has not used any of his social media accounts, has not contacted any member of his family and failed to turn up for any of the tribal member checks that the Barona Tribe hold.

His family think he has been the victim of foul play, with his grandfather Charles Beaver Curo telling NBC 7: “He didn’t drive away. Somebody drove him away. It’s puzzling.”

The next day 20-year old local man Skylar Tosic also went missing, leading some to suspect that the two cases might be linked, though the circumstances of each were quite different.

