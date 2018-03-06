Disappeared asks: What happened to Kortne Stouffer?

This episode of Disappeared first aired back in July 2017 and spotlights the disappearance of Kortne Stouffer.

Kortne was pretty and popular girl who liked to party and had a real bold streak in her. At 21 she lived in her own apartment and was a bit of a hippy, with her parents saying that she wore just about everything tie-dye.

Palmyra, Pennsylvania, on July 28, 2012, and Stouffer was having a party at her apartment with her boyfriend Bradley and some friends. At 9 p.m. the cops were called by neighbors and Bradley, who was underage, was caught drinking. He was on probation for DUI, so the police took him back to the station with them. This infuriated Kortne but she and her friends decided to take the party out to a bar in the town of Harrisburg.

However, things did not go well there either and she ended up in a huge argument with a couple at the bar, they finished up screaming at each other and she was throw out. Kortne then headed back to her apartment with her friend Cody Pruett, who wanted to make sure she gets home safe

When they got back to the apartment Kortne confronted her neighbors and the police came out again, this time she almost came to blows with her neighbor Todd and police forced them both to go back inside to their respective homes.

Within the hour the police were called back out but this time all is quiet when they arrive, they leave without knocking any doors. Cody wakes up the next morning at 7.30 a.m. and there is no sign of Kortne, though her keys were on the floor where she left them, her shoes kicked off and her car sitting in the drive.

The police treated the case as a homicide from the start due to the very unusual circumstances and the many people Kortne had annoyed on the night she disappeared.

However, the investigation had no crime scene and no real evidence so when Amanda Ballester contacted investigators and said she knew what had happened, they took her seriously. Ballester told the police that two people had entereed the apartment looking or drugs and money, then killed Kortne and dumped her body in a nearby lake. Pennsylvania State Police investigated this tip and even used sonar to search the lake, but no evidence of a body or even a crime were found.

Some suspicion fell on Cody but he offered up his DNA and even took a polygraph test, so police ruled him out.

After that the case went pretty cold until this episode of Disappeared aired last year. Following the episode there was some of activity, but nothing concrete turned up and the case remains open.

Speaking just after the broadcast her father, Scott Stouffer, said:” “I just don’t have anything concrete or new – that’s after another two years and a private investigator working on it. It is just beyond frustrating.”

If you have any information about the case you can contact Lebanon County District Attorney’s office at 717-228-4403.

There is a $100,000 reward and you can keep up-to-date on the Facebook page setup for Kortne.

