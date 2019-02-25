Did Netflix remove Hawaii Five-0? Where to watch the CBS series

Hawaii Five-0 was expected to be renewed by Netflix US subscribers on February 24th. However, fans of the CBS series found out that the streaming giant has removed all eight seasons from its platform.

CBS renewed the series for Season 9 last year in April and it premiered on September. Therefore, fans were waiting for the ninth season to arrive on Netflix later this year; however, it appears that Netflix’s license with CBS was not renewed.

Many Netflix subscribers took to Twitter in response to the removal of the CBS series.

i was in the middle of watching hawaii five- o and netflix deleted it, just like that huh? how you gonna do me dirty like that @netflix — annamaria (@AnnaMariaMaris) February 25, 2019

WHY WOULD YOU TAKE HAWAII FIVE O OFF NETFLIX???😤😤😤😤😤😤 @netflix — QB1🏈 (@yvngarob05) February 24, 2019

so @netflix took hawaii five-0 off today and I am so upset. what did I do to deserve this? pls help a sis out @netflix — lauren (@nlaurenbooker) February 25, 2019

There have been a lot of changes at Netflix recently, including with the streaming service’s relationship with Marvel coming to an end, with The Punisher, Iron Fist and Luke Cage officially canceled.

Where to watch Hawaii Five-0

With all seasons of Hawaii Five-0 removed from Netflix, there are some other options to watch the series online. CBS has its own online streaming service, which may explain why the show was taken off Netflix.

You can catch all episodes of Hawaii-Five-0 on CBS All Access. You can try it for free before committing to a subscription.

It appears unlikely that Netflix will bring back Hawaii Five-0 and the streaming platform does not license the series in most of its other regions.