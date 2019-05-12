Did Lethal Weapon get canceled? Fox decides future of Star, Proven Innocent, Bob’s Burgers

Renewed or canceled news about shows like Lethal Weapon, Star, Empire, Proven Innocent, and Bob’s Burgers have come down from Fox. It was a tumultuous weekend for many of the networks as decisions about shows for the fall were announced.

A lot of attention has been on Lethal Weapon after Clayne Crawford, who played Martin Riggs on the show, was fired. Then, Damon Wayans, who played Roger Murtaugh, was quoted as saying he would be quitting the show.

It raised a lot of questions about the future of the show and whether Fox would order Season 4 for fall 2019.

Did Lethal Weapon get canceled?

The news arrived that Fox canceled Lethal Weapon. The show lasted three seasons on the network, including one where Seann William Scott stepped into the starring role as Wesley Cole.

Additional stars of the show included Keesha Sharp as Trish Murtaugh, Kevin Rahm as Brooks Avery, Michelle Mitchenor as Sonya Bailey, and Jordana Brewster as Maureen Cahill. Several other key players joined the cast in Season 3.

The show stayed very close to the representation of the characters in the four movies, which starred Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in the two main roles. The duo of Riggs and Murtaugh worked well on the small screen but it came to an end when Crawford was fired from the show.

More renewed or canceled Fox shows

Lethal Weapon wasn’t the only show canceled by Fox over the last few days. The network also sent out a press release stating it canceled The Passage, Rel, The Cool Kids, Star, and Proven Innocent. Star had been on the air for three seasons, while Proven Innocent had just debuted.

Some of the shows that were renewed by Fox included Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, The Resident, Family Guy, and Empire. That block of animated shows continues to do well for the network, even though several of them have been on the air for years.