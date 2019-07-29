Did Last Man Standing get renewed?

Last Man Standing was brought back to network television last season when FOX picked it up after it had been canceled by ABC a year prior. It debuted to phenomenal ratings despite being off the air for so long.

There was a huge casting upset when it was announced that FOX would pick up Last Man Standing. Molly Ephraim who played Mandy Baxter was not able to return. Instead, Molly McCook was brought in to play the role and while she was a good actress, her look was not the same as Ephraim’s.

The freshman season of Last Man Standing on FOX did well. It was pulling viewers even though it was stuck in an unusually hard time slot. Fans didn’t lose hope when the show was canceled, and when it came back, they showed up.

A brand new season of Last Man Standing is coming to FOX this fall. The show was renewed earlier this year and it will once again run on the network that revived it. Even with all of the changes and the time between seasons, the show was able to continue to bring viewers and keep the storyline moving and on point.

Right now, there is no indication which night the second season of Last Man Standing will air. It is slotted to return mid-season in 2020.