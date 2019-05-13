Did Jon Snow die on Season 8 Episode 5 of Game of Thrones?

With two battles in five episodes, there is a lot to take in with Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Jon Snow does not appear in the preview for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6, which led many fans to think he died in the Battle of King’s Landing.

However, Jon Snow is not dead as he survived the Episode 5 epic battle. While it appears that an enraged Dany did not care who ended up on the end of Drogon’s flames, Jon Snow and many of her unsullied was unharmed.

Jon Snow’s last scene on Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 featured him retreating with numerous survivors.

“We need to fall back!” Snow yells after sharing a glare of horror with Ser Davos Seaworth as he looks at Daenarys’s dragon flying passed.

While the episode doesn’t confirm that Jon Snow made it out alive, it is highly unlikely that a major character’s death would happen offscreen in such a manner.

It is unclear what is next for Jon Snow but he may have intentionally been left out of the preview for the final episode. Tension is building between Dany and Jon Snow, who is being pressured to make a claim to the Iron Throne.

Daenerys has decided to rule with fear while Jon Snow is loved and respected by many of their mutual allies. Dany feels that Jon Snow has betrayed her by revealing his true heritage to his siblings. Jon Snow may have been left out of the preview to leave his next move regarding Dany’s presumed rule over Westeros up to pure speculation.