Did Jeffrey Harrington die? What really happened to him on The Haves and the Have Nots?

Last night’s episode of The Haves and the Have Nots (HAHN), titled Tomorrow’s Not Promised, did not resolve last week’s cliffhanger in which Officer Justin (Nicholas James) pulled the triggers on two guns — one pointing at Jeffrey Harrington’s (Gavin Houston) head and the other at his own.

We still don’t know what happened to Jeffrey when Justin pulled the triggers.

Since the show ended in a cliffhanger last week fans have been looking forward anxiously to learn who actually got shot — Jeffrey or Justin?

After David (Peter Parros) and Veronica (Angela Robinson) reunite, Madison (Broch Yurich) tries to reach David and tell him about Jeffrey but it is Veronica he ends up talking to. Madison doesn’t want to tell Veronica about what happened to Jeffrey, so when Veronica asks he only repeats that he wants her to come to the hospital.

David then calls Madison who tells him to come to the hospital as well. David asks why, and Madison tells him that it’s about Jeffrey.

David wants to know what happened to Jeffrey but Madison refuses to tell him on the phone and insists he must come to the hospital.

When Veronica arrives she demands to know what happened. David also arrives and Madison tells them that they got a call that two people with gunshot wounds to the head were coming in.

Madison adds that the ambulance is on the way. When David asks whether Jeffrey was shot, Madison says they don’t know yet but that the call was from Spanish Moss Trail.

However, we later learn that only one person suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Why did Madison call before seeing a body?!! — Niecy Lewis (@NiecyL) May 29, 2019

I won't believe it until the surgeon confirms it. — Sharon Baldwin (@Sb_publicity) May 29, 2019

Madison also learns that the person who suffered the gunshot wound was African American, while the other person was not. So Madison tells David and Veronica that it is Jeffrey who is in surgery.

While David and Veronica await word from surgery, Veronica is angry and she blames David for the situation. She rants against homosexuals and berates David for allowing their son to be with “evil people.”

However, she tries to remain positive that Jeffrey will make it.

Madison soon learns that the guy they took to the morgue was the African American and that the other guy who was taken to the ER was not an African American. He interprets this to mean that Jeffrey has died.

So he tearfully delivers the bad news to David and Veronica. He says they were told that the “African American guy did not make it”.

However, Veronica refuses to believe that Jeffrey has died. She calls Madison a liar and leaves, while David breaks down crying.

The people at the morgue need a relative to identify the dead victim and it is David who is available after Veronica left.

Just before the episode ends, David goes to identify the body and we have a surprise twist: The body is not Jeffrey’s.

It wasn't. Jeffery , thank god — leann gomes (@LeannGomes) May 29, 2019

The unexpected twist thus leaves the most important question from last week’s cliffhanger unresolved: What happened to Jeffrey?

We still don’t know what happened. But with the confirmation that the dead person was not Jeffrey many fans are now convinced, after a week of anxious waiting, that he’s not leaving the show.

It remains to be seen exactly what happened when Justin pulled the triggers on the two guns.