Did Bethenny Frankel sell Skinnygirl? RHONY star looks to sell her company

Bethenny Frankel made a shocking announcement during last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York. Frankel revealed she was ready to sell parts of her Skinnygirl empire to relieve herself of some of the stress she’d been going through.

With her lingering custody battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy and her demanding business, she felt she needed more help.

During the episode, Bethenny revealed she received several offers from people but had some serious deals on the table she wanted to consider.

She also hid these offers from the cameras, blocking both the names of the people interested in purchasing the company and the amounts.

Bethenny wanted to only sell parts of the company, ensuring she remained the face of Skinnygirl with full control of the creative aspects.

Frankel hasn’t announced a partial sale, so it’s possible it didn’t go through, or that it has gone through but is being kept a secret. A deal could also still be in negotiations.

Bethenny may announce the news once it’s done, as she did when she announced the sale of Skinnygirl cocktails to Jim Beam in 2011. At the time, she sold parts of the company for a reported $100 million.

Viewers of the episode were supportive of her decision, but most were upset she was still dealing with her ex-husband after all of these years.

I’m pissed that Bethenny’s ex is stressing her out so much she wants to sell Skinny Girl. I don’t think she should do it. #RHONY — Jennifer Koenig (@koenigj27) May 2, 2019

Bethenny revealed the pressure was becoming too much for her.

“I don’t have time to drink water. I want to get off this. I need a break,” Bethenny revealed during the episode. “I’m realizing, I’m taking on too much and I’m burnt. We need to let some air out of the tires. I need some support and help. It’s all been too much. I can’t breathe.”

She also noted during the episode she never expected the company would grow to be so big. Plus, she didn’t expect a divorce, a years-long custody battle, and relief efforts to take over her life.

“All of the seeds that I planted years ago didn’t factor in for divorce and custody battle, a relief effort that I put on, a death, etc,” Frankel told the cameras, adding, “It’s every day, all day. I’m with Bryn for every activity, and then it’s boom — on a plane to North Carolina. Then boom, on a plane to Florida for relief. … I’m not going on like this.”

Fans were supportive of her, adding that she has worked so hard over the past eight years to grow her business.

@Bethenny You are very strong but I agree. U need time for u and Brynn. Perfect idea putting some responsibility onto others. Glad to see this 👍😊 #rhony — Mandz🦋 (@Libraforever86) May 2, 2019

@Bethenny ….where’s the rotisserie chicken? Classic scene. You’ve worked so hard and come so far from those days….You deserve every success & happiness 👍❤️x #RHONY — JOE (@JOESHAW2) May 2, 2019

Even though the status of the partial sale of Skinnygirl is currently unknown, it seems that Bethenny Frankel is confident in her decision to hand over some of the responsibility and focus on what’s important in her life.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.