Dexter Season 9: Could show return with reboot in 2019? Here’s what Michael C. Hall has to say about a revival

Fans of Dexter have been waiting since 2013 to hear the news that there will be a Dexter Season 9.

They’ve now got reason to be hopeful, after Michael C. Hall said he could be open to the idea, although he did add: “I don’t have any immediate, definitive plans to do any of that.”

Speculation about a possible Dexter reboot has been generating momentum over recent weeks after Hall opened up in an interview with the Daily Beast saying a revival was “possible” — and that there had been discussions about bringing Dexter back.

He said, apparently smiling after being asked about a Dexter revival: “Every time I’m asked about this I say, ‘never say never’. The next thing I know there’s an announcement on the internet saying ‘he’s going to do it again.’

“The way that show ended gave no sense of closure for people and a lot of questions unanswered. He seems to be in this self-imposed exile, he certainly didn’t ride off into the sunset. His sister died. It left a gnarly knot in some viewers’ stomachs. I stand by how that 8th season ended.”

It seems that Hall is aware of the many rumors about him coming back to the role. However, it’s also interesting that he stands by the way the series concluded with Dexter leaving Miami and going into hiding after faking his death following the death of his sister Debra Morgan, played by Jennifer Carpenter.

If he hadn’t left, he would have been caught and Hall recognizes that Dexter went through a transformation thanks to Rita and Hanna, played by Julie Benz and Yvonne Strahovski respectively.

“If he had kept on killing people he’d have been fine,” Hall said. “But he gets married, he opens his imagination and heart. He has a real connection to people, and all those people are compromised or destroyed in some way.

“For it to be all tidied up after that would have not been honest. For him to simulate his own death and extricate himself from the context of his life made sense to me. As far as any more of that happening, it’s possible.”

As for a Dexter reboot, Michael C. Hall reveals that the idea isn’t completely dead — but it seems fans shouldn’t expect anything in 2019.

“There have been different possibilities that have come up. They haven’t felt worth doing,” he said. “But there’s still something potentially there. But there are no immediate plans to do that.”

In March this year, a purported poster surfaced online of Dexter and Hannah in what appeared to be a Netflix special. Needless to say, fans were freaking out about it.

However, it turned out the poster was fake. That same day, Hollywood Life ran a story claiming Michael C. Hall had no interest in doing a Dexter reboot, because he wanted to be known for something other than Dexter.

That seems to be different from what Hall is saying himself in his most recent interviews, hinting he would return to address the unanswered questions in a Season 9 if the right idea came on the table. But it’s possible it never will and fans will have to live with the conclusion provided in Season 8.

Fans are obviously curious as to what Dexter’s life would be like now after he faked his death and his sister, who was his support system throughout his troubled life, is no longer with him. Would he continue killing while in hiding? Do people know about his secret as Debra learned for herself before dying?

Back in 2013, the show’s ending was highly criticized. Some felt fans deserved better than what they were given and Dexter deserved to get a better ending.

Fans weren’t told how he would now handle his murderous impulses, or whether Hannah and his son Harrison would attempt to find him. There was also no redemption for him.

As for right now, there are no hard-and-fast plans for a Dexter revival but as Michael C. Hall revealed, fans shouldn’t shelf the idea completely. A Dexter reboot may happen if a killer idea comes on the table.