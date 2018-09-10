Devon Windsor from Model Squad: Age, who her fiance is, and everything else you need to know

Devon Windsor is one of the models starring on E!’s new show, Model Squad. The series gives a glimpse of what life is like for a leading model, but outside of what the show’s stars do for work there’s much more to know.

Windsor, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, is 24 years old and is currently signed to IMG Models. She went to the Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School before entering the modeling world.

Her career has been a huge part of her life, but despite the industry being super competitive her partner appears to be very understanding.

This summer, Devon Windsor got engaged. Her fiance, who uses two names — Jonathan Barbara and Johnny Dex — proposed to her in a lavish ceremony with a plane, flowers and a beach. The event was featured on Brides.com and it made headlines for being the kind of proposal that dreams are made of.

While Devon Windsor may be thrilled to be planning her dream wedding, her resume also speaks volumes about how well she’s connected in the entertainment industry.

Back in 2016, she made her television debut when she was on the MasterChef Celebrity Showdown, hosted by Gordan Ramsey. She was up against Gigi Hadid and the two friends competed against one another to raise money for charity — as well as bragging rights.

Windsor returned to the small screen in 2018 when she worked with Yolanda Hadid, Gigi’s mother, on Making a Model. Later in 2018, she got the gig for Model Squad.

In her spare time, Devon Windsor likes to cook. On her personal website, she often shares videos on how to eat better and create delicious meals without the calories.

Model Squad is airing on E! every day at 8/7c for 8 days.