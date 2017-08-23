Desus & Mero give Bronx cheer to Mnuchin’s wife Louise Linton

In case you missed the big story yesterday, Scottish born Louise Linton—the wife of Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s millionaire Secretary of the Treasury—posted then deleted a luxury brand-hashtagged post of the power couple deplaning from a private jet.

Linton’s now deleted Instagram post was addressed in an exclusive to Town & Country: “I apologize for my post on social media yesterday as well as my response. It was inappropriate and highly insensitive.”

But Viceland’s nightly chat show Desus & Mero took her to the Bronx woodshed during their tea report.

Born into a wealthy Scottish family and growing up in a castle, Linton has revelled in her affluence on her social media accounts and also appeared in one 2007 episode of CSI: New York and a 2009 episode of Cold Case. Then she landed as the third wife to Mnuchin.

In the deleted post, Linton was shown in her designer glory exiting an Air Force jet with her husband.

In the caption she tagged several luxury brands. It read: “Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #rolandmouret pants #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa”

One Instagram poster took umbrage with the “Let them eat cake” moment Linton was having. Linton engaged and her response was dragged by Desus & Mero who dissected the entire exchange in their unique way.

Desus said: “Because she’s pretty and wanted to floss on you broke hoes, she individually tagged every piece of clothing let you know she’s out here popping tags…”

Mero, speaking to the nature of Mnuchin’s marriage, pretending to be a thought bubble while showing Mnuchin’s wedding photos with POTUS: “Yo, in two years I’ll be off this” referencing the transitory nature of the relationship as wealthy Mnuchin’s wives have gotten younger each marriage:

