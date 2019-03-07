Destinee Lashaee from My 600-lb Life: Here’s what she looks like now

One of the most eye-popping transformations of TLC’s My 600-lb Life is for the pretty Louisiana native and transgendered patient of Dr. Nowzaradan’s, Miss Destinee Lashaee.

There were two issues at hand. One was the crushing weight that Destinee tearfully revealed she warred with, loving the curvy feelings but also smart enough to know that at age 27, being that heavy was a one-way ticket to an early grave.

Also, Destinee was desperate for a sex change operation, but at her weight, Dr. Nowzaradan said there was no way she could safely endure the general anesthesia to undergo such a long and dangerous operation.

This show was also a first. My 600-lb Life had never featured a transgender subject who wanted to go through a medical transition to live as a woman.

But Destinee’s Facebook social media pictures show that she is claiming her body back and is losing dramatic amounts of weight.

On Facebook, Destinee says she now calls Houston home, where her journey took her to meet Dr. Now and begin her weight-loss. Specialist Dr. Younan Nowzaradan is considered a leader in extreme obesity counseling and weight loss.

And now Destinee is showing us all that Dr. Now’s advice has made a difference for her:

Let’s review:

Destinee was Wednesday’s subject of My 600-lb Life.

Our exclusive clip we published yesterday showed she was desperate for a change and sought weight loss surgery because the thing she uses to save her is also what’s killing her.

Destinee Lashaee was 27 years old at the time of the taping, and it was revealed she just waited to eat and be served food by her mother and sister.

“I’m just 27. I have so much that I want to do and that I need to do and I can’t believe this is my life now, where I just lay here all day and wait for food and I don’t see any of my family and friends unless they come to see me,” she said in our preview clip. “It’s mostly only my sister and mom.”

Before, Destinee was using food to cope with her depression. “I feel like all I’m doing is constantly try to escape my depression and pain at this point and food is the only thing I have to turn to, to do that but the thing that’s also saving me every day is the thing that’s destroying me too,” she said, “to the point where I can feel it killing me.”

Her food addiction was blocking any progress in the sex change front. She reached out to Dr. Nowzaradan and moved to Houston to seek weight loss surgery.

Destinee was born Matthew. Originally from Louisiana, her Facebook page says that her current location is in Houston, meaning she’s likely still a patient of Dr. Now.

But the good news to report is that Destinee has lost a significant amount of weight and her weight loss surgery will be scheduled.

We cannot wait to see how she looks after the skin surgery!

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays on TLC.