DeskView on Shark Tank: Is a standing desk innovative enough to tempt a shark?

On the next episode of Shark Tank, Michael Bolos and Jason Grohowsky will be presenting their product, a standing desk from DeskView. Those behind the innovative standing desk believe that work is better when you have a great view but will the sharks think so?

DeskView products have won awards for design even though the concept looks very simple. Making this standing desk option even better is that installation takes seconds, literally.

Once in place, the original DeskView is said to stay in place for years, making it both aesthetically pleasing and very durable.

There are only a few options when it comes to DeskView products. There’s the original DeskView, which runs $235 and is available for order now.

The company also offers the Big Baller, a standing desk with a bigger surface area, for $275 or the DeskView Motis, which can be removed and reinstalled on a whim for $250. The Big Baller takes four weeks to ship and the Motis will be available in March 2020.

DeskView could change the way you work, offering a standing desk solution that allows employees to enjoy the views while being productive and with a stylish desk space that takes up very little room.

It could also serve as an alternate work surface, used in addition to a traditional desk.

Check out this video to see just how tough a DeskView desk really can be.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.