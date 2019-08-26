Derek on Bachelor In Paradise: Fans rooting for him to be the next Bachelor

Derek Peth fell hard for Demi Burnett during the first couple of weeks of Bachelor In Paradise, but it didn’t take long for her to realize that she had feelings for someone whom she was seeing at home prior to filming the show.

As it turns out, that other person was a woman. For the first time ever, Bachelor producers decided to let her stay on the beach with her girlfriend to see where things could go.

That left Derek all alone and having to watch their relationship unfold. And yet, he had nothing but respect for Demi and what she had gone through. This attitude is making fans excited about Derek and they want him to find love.

I was online shopping through this whole BIP episode so here are my main take aways: Kristina is full evil, it’s a true tragedy Jen sav went home, tayshia and Derek make so much sense I’m so here for it, & I think jpj & the twin also work p well — Liz (@lzrdcud) August 27, 2019

protect tayshia and derek at all costs. #BachelorInParadise #BIP — Alana Zahorak (@AlanaZahorak) August 27, 2019

Oh 😍😍. I ship it. Derek and Tayshia look so good together. #bachelorinparadise #BIP — Kristina anderson (@krissy9326) August 27, 2019

In fact, fans are so supportive of him that they are hoping that he will become the next Bachelor if things don’t work out with him and Tayshia. As Bachelor In Paradise came to an end tonight, Derek gave his rose to Tayshia because he wanted to see where things could go.

But if things don’t work out, fans want producers to take a second look at Derek for the upcoming January season of The Bachelor.

Also still here for #DerekForBachelor if nothing works out for him on #BachelorInParadise — Samantha (@sam__hag) August 27, 2019

Of course, Derek has already been through the Bachelor windmill a few times. He competed for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, but he was eliminated during Week 6. He later appeared on Bachelor In Paradise Season 4, where he found love with Taylor Nolan. The two didn’t get engaged on the show, but he proposed during the reunion where she accepted. However, the two would split last summer as Season 5 of the show was about to air.

After being single for about a year, Derek Peth could be lucky with Tayshia.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.