Derek from Bachelor In Paradise was previously engaged to Bachelor Nation alum

When Derek Peth walked into Bachelor In Paradise 2019, not everyone was able to place him. Actually, he has a long history with the Bachelor Nation, as he was first introduced to viewers back on JoJo Fletcher’s Bachelorette season.

He was also on Bachelor In Paradise two years ago, where he made a connection with Taylor Nolan. And while fans may not have heard what happened between him and Taylor, fans did think he looked more and more like John Krasinski.

I forgot how much Derek resembles John Krasinski and I’m here for it #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/LFLUDQsmRS — angelique (@angeliquedonati) August 6, 2019

Taylor is from Bachelor Nation, as she was on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. Taylor and Derek hit it off on Bachelor In Paradise two years ago and they got engaged. Derek did state during tonight’s premiere that it was odd for him to be on the show again and be in Mexico to find love.

As it turns out, the two called off their engagement back in 2018, so it isn’t necessarily a recent split. When they split, they issued a joint statement about their relationship, revealing they had both done everything possible to make it work.

“We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us. We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration, and respect for each other.”

In an interview with The Morning Toast, Derek revealed that distance became an issue. While Taylor didn’t want to leave Seattle, Derek had his own routine with his job.

Taylor also wanted to travel, while Derek appeared content in his daily routine with work and going home.

Now that Derek is in Bachelor In Paradise and ready to meet people, one can hope that he’s clear about what he wants. He wants someone who may be willing to move for him.

