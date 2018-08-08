Denise Richards officially joins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 9

Denise Richards is officially part of The Real Housewives franchise. For months rumors have circulated about her possibly joining the cast of one of the Bravo shows, and now, it is a done deal.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is returning for a ninth season and Denise Richards will be the new girl on the block. All of the cast is returning from last season, bringing plenty of differences of opinion to the forefront.

Rumors that Denise would be joining the RHOBH cast have been circulating for a while now. However, Denise made it all official when she confirmed the casting news to PEOPLE.

“I am so excited to join the cast of as I am a huge fan of the show,” Richards said. “I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!!”

It looks like producers believe that Denise Richards will be a good addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She has been making headlines for years regarding her party girl lifestyle in her earlier years up to the drama with Charlie Sheen.

Along with filming the show herself, Denise Richards also has three daughters. Her eldest two are shared with ex-husband, Charlie Sheen. It is unclear whether or not her children will film with her, but it is likely that they will at least make an appearance.

Both Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna have been friends with Denise Richards for years. Bringing her on the Bravo hit should be no problem since she already has ties to the show.

Denise has reportedly been asked to do The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills several times in the past but the timing was never right. Now, she is ready to take on the task of building relationships with the other ladies.

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo later this year.