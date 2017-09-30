Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew help Utah family terrorised by demonic redhead

This week Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew head to Ogden, Utah, where a demonic presence is manifesting itself as a stunning red-headed girl.

David Lyons and his family live in a beautiful house with some stunning scenery as a backdrop. You’d think they had an ideal family life until you find out that their home is being disrupted by some very creepy paranormal activity.

The Ghost Adventures team begin to setup and listen as David tells how one night the demonic figure led him into the barn and he saw himself hanging from the rafters! His daughter Jessie also says that she has seen a shadowy figure looming over her from the bottom of her bed.

One clue to the activity could be the West Weber Cemetery, which is just across from the family’s house and can be seen when you are sitting out on the deck.

Zak and the team try their best to get to the root of the problem and rid the Lyons family of their not-so-friendly entity.

If Zak is going through all this, imagine actually LIVING in the house…#GhostAdventures, tomorrow at 9|8c! Posted by Ghost Adventures on Friday, September 29, 2017

Ghost Adventures airs on Saturdays at 9:00 PM on Travel Channel.