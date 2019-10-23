Deavan Clegg shares real reason she moved to South Korea, says Jihoon Lee ‘can come to America at any time’

Many of the cast members featured on the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ended up moving away from the U.S. due to their spouse or partner not being able to come to the U.S. That is not the case for Jihoon Lee, though, and now that the season has ended, Deavan Clegg wants to clear things up and share the real reason she moved to South Korea.

In her message to fans, Deavan seemed surprised that her story wasn’t told in its entirety during The Other Way. After all, it’s pretty juicy.

“I noticed that the show never showed the reason why I moved. I was waiting for the tell all but they never showed it,” Deavan explained. “A lot of people are wondering. Jihoon can realistically move to America at any time. But we decided to move to Korea so I could be a stay at home mom and raise the children. This wasn’t an option in America until Jihoon could learn English.”

That seems innocuous enough that TLC might not care to broadcast it, but what she revealed next would have made for great TV.

“As well I was in danger,” Deavan continued. “And America became a very unsafe place for me due to a family member. This family member tried to kidnap me and steal my car while I was pregnant. This action is what made us fully decide to move to Korea.”

Deavan didn’t elaborate on the details of the attempted kidnapping in the post, but she did go live later and dished the dirt on her aunt, whom Deavan says tried to traffic her for drug money.

Here’s a summary of what Deavan said during a recent Instagram Live where she explained why she moved to South Korea to be with Jihoon rather than the other way around.

Apparently, this same aunt never seems to stay in jail for long and doesn’t seem to have been prosecuted for the attempted kidnapping of Deavan that she recently described. And because of that, Deavan said that she and Jihoon will likely stay living in South Korea for a very long time.

With rumors that Deavan and Jihoon will be returning to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way for Season 2, perhaps they will tell that story next season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is expected to return for Season 2 in Summer 2020 on TLC.