Dean Unglert age: Will Caelynn and Dean break up over his dreams?

Dean Unglert is hoping to find love on Bachelor In Paradise, but it seems that he may have some commitment issues.

And given how he came back on the show this season, some are wondering if he’s also having some midlife crisis moments.

Dean is only 28 years old. He was born on April 17, 1991. That makes him a 28-year-old Aries.

That appears to be a little young for a midlife crisis, but as Dean revealed upon his return to Bachelor In Paradise, he had moved out of his Los Angeles apartment and was now living in his van. As it turns out, he’s quite content with his life, driving around the country, showering in streams, and living a simple life.

As he told Caelynn about his plans to continue this life, she didn’t seem too impressed with him. But she continues to pursue him. And fans were quick to warn her about him. Maybe she feels she can change him by showing him what kind of relationship they could have.

Oh, Dean. If a guy told me he wanted to be single and live in a van, and it was a "convince me otherwise situation," i would say…#BIP #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/fouXjHHxbX — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) August 27, 2019

Dean: I’m never going to settle down with anyone lmao I’m just here to hang then I’m gonna jet off in a van because I don’t care about you but I’ll hook up with you here but you’ll HATE being my girlfriend lmao #BachelorInParadise #BiP — Chelsea Allyn (@chelseallyn) August 27, 2019

Dean: I am not relationship material. Literally do not waste your time on me. I love spending time with you. Thank you for putting up with me. I can’t be tamed. You are so beautiful. Caelynn: #BachelorInParadise #BIP pic.twitter.com/0fiCvmR7YM — Erin (@erinberson) August 27, 2019

Even though Dean gave Caelynn a rose during the rose ceremony, it’s uncertain whether the two of them will survive paradise. As the episode wrapped up tonight, Dean took her aside to tell her something. While people hoped it would be something positive, the previews show that it could be him dumping her.

During a confessional interview, Dean told the cameras that while Caelynn really wanted a relationship with him, he just wasn’t sure he could get there with her. Hopefully, she realizes that whatever talk they are about to have, it may just be for the best. He seems very dedicated to his dream, and it seems like it’s something she can’t change — no matter how much she wants to.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.