Deadliest Catch Season 14: Premiere date, cast and everything you need to know

Deadliest Catch is returning for Season 14 — with a dramatic run that Discovery says proves to be the “roughest, toughest and most competitive crab season ever”.

Nature’s wrath causes injuries left, right and center, and at one point in the season a crew member is hurled overboard from the Summer Bay resulting in a dramatic life-or-death search.

Meanwhile, competition on the Bering Sea is more competitive than ever with the famously lucrative Bairdi fishery back open meaning there’s millions of pounds of crab added to the pot and up for grabs.

The season starts with the captains paying tribute to the crew of the F/V Destination, which was lost at sea last year. Sig Hansen says: “It’s times like this that remind us just how fragile our lives are. And the dangers that we face. It’s times like this that make you go deep.”

Deadliest Catch Season 14 cast and storylines

Season 14 of Deadliest Catch will see Josh Harris return after a year off as co-captain of the Cornelia Marie with Casey McManus. Meanwhile, Josh Anderson is returning on the Saga, Sig Hansen is back on the Northwestern, Captain “Wild Bill” Wichrowski returns with new boat the Summer Bay, Sean Dwyer is back on the Brenna A and Captain Keith Colburn returns on the Wizard.

The Saga has recently been completely rebuilt at a cost of $750,000, and Jake Anderson starts the season with huge debts. But can he do it without help from his mentor and father-figure Sig Hansen? Things get dramatic as the pair clash, as shown in the trailer above.

Sig, for his own part, is done with people telling him to step down after the heart attack that nearly took his life, and plans to dominate the season — without the rest of the fleet.

It’s a tough season for Captain Wild Bill as he loses a big part of his crab quota to Sean Dwyer of the Brenna A and suffers one of the worst engine failures he’s ever experienced. But that’s not the worst of it, as things take a dramatic turn when he loses a deckhand overboard during a fierce storm.

After buying part part of Wild Bill’s quota, Dwyer’s potential payout for the season is almost double what it was but he suffers a huge setback when a massive wave causes $30,000 of damages.

Meanwhile, Captain Keith Colburn of the Wizard has his sights on out-fishing rival Sig Hansen but as the season unfolds everything from his season to his life are put in jeopardy.

Season 14 pictures

What date does Deadliest Catch return?

Deadliest Catch will return for Season 14 at 9pm ET/PT on Tuesday, April 10, with a Live Episode airing at 8pm ET/PT to celebrate the show’s 200th episode.