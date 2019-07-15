Deadliest Catch exclusive: Sig Hansen’s anxious wait for news amid cancer fears for wife June

On this week’s new episode of Deadliest Catch, Sig Hansen is beside himself with worry as he waits to find out more about his wife June’s medical emergency.

As we reported last week, a phone call about June’s health changed the game for those who work on the Northwestern.

Tuesday’s episode picks up after last week’s cliffhanger where Sig Hansen learned of June’s potentially life-changing diagnosis.

The episode ended with Sig breaking down while producers filmed his private call back to her while daughter Mandy helmed the wheel.

He told the cameras: “It sounds like my wife has a form of cancer. We do know that this area on her neck is cancer, we just don’t know if there’s more.”

In our exclusive clip from this week’s instalment, you can see that the stress is all over Sig’s face.

Sig tells Mandy: “Yeah there’s rumors of fishing up north and it looks real good up there… but I have my reasons for being down here.”

The scene takes place just two days after June called Sig and changed the course of the Northwestern so he and Mandy could stay closer to home.

June is Sig’s rock and their romance is one for the books. They have been together over 21 years, and they have two daughters, Nina and Mandy. They have had an incredibly strong relationship ever since Sig met June in Norway more than two decades ago.

In a deeply personal interview with Kate O’Hare for Patheos.com, Hansen echoed his friend and former protege Jake Anderson about the most important thing to keep love alive: Fidelity to your spouse.

He said of not cheating: “That’s the big one. I’ve been pretty loyal, and we’ve had a lot of opportunities, you know what I mean?

“So, I feel pretty good about that. We did that tour for the fans, we’ll do meet-and-greets at casinos and stuff, and there’s always some tenacious person out there who’ll say something crazy, but … it’s flattering.

“My wife, she gets it. Honestly, I get that from my father. He was always known for always being faithful to my mother, so it’s a pretty neat thing.”

But last week Sig was left stunned by the news he received from June on the phone call. He said it was a waiting game to find out the diagnosis for her so they could act upon it.

Mandy says in our clip from this week’s episode: “We heard there’s much butter fishing up there… however, because of the bad news I think it’s best that we stay as close to

land as possible.”

Nick, the crewman, is concerned about the crabbing quotas and getting the day’s work completed too. Everyone aboard is on edge.

Tune in Tuesday night to see what news lays ahead as Sig will either abandon fishing and head back home or get some good news (we hope) and then meet the rest of the fleet to get some crab numbers in.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays on Discovery