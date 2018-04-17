Deadliest Catch exclusive: Sig Hansen calls Jake Anderson a ‘two-faced little ****’

Tonight on Deadliest Catch, it’s an all-out war between the Northwestern, the Wizard and the Saga.

Northwestern’s cappie Sig Hansen is smoking, and white-hot angry at his former protege and partner Jake Anderson who is now skippering his own boat the Saga.

Jake is in Sig’s prime fishing ground and that is making our heart attack survivor’s blood pressure go through the roof, and he blames Captain Keith Colburn for tipping off Jake.

Irate that Jake whizzed by him with nary a shout out, Sig says: “He’s a two-faced little f*** you know that? You know that? Why doesn’t he talk to us?”

Now Jake thinks Keith and Sig are in on something as he bemoans the fact he cannot trust Keith and has been warned off talking to Sig. “I don’t know if they’re working together but it makes me nervous,” he says.

Sig is fuming: “How the f*** did he get up here? Who turned him on? I think Keith might have been up a little bit to the west of me here.

“I think Keith has turned into his new little bitch play…but he’s not gonna ruin my season, and if we gotta go to war we go to war. I’m gonna get on the horn with Keith and say ‘look, dude, we got issues…'”

Sig corners Keith on the radio, but he laughs it off as Sig tries to piece together exactly how Anderson got wind of where he was fishing.

“I don’t know, maybe he’s just doing his own thing,” says a bemused Keith.

Sig tells Keith to pass a message from “big daddy” to Jake. Keith deflects the request and tells Sig to just call him. This makes Sig convinced that Jake got his tip from Keith.

“He’s really not that smart, he’s not,” says Sig about Jake. Watch what happens tonight as the captains are on each other’s nerves!

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.