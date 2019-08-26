Deadliest Catch exclusive: Cornelia Marie crew calls for all-nighter, Casey and Josh are stunned

On Tuesday’s Deadliest Catch on Discovery, the Cornelia Marie, a vessel captained by Josh Harris and Casey McManus, has a confusing moment where the crew seems to dictate the work schedule, leaving the two captains scratching their heads then acquiescing to the request.

The crew is completely over being out at sea and frankly, so are the two captains, who look at each other when the radio from on deck reveals the guys would rather damn the torpedoes and push through the night and rack and stack than prolong their Bering Sea tour of duty.

Normally, the deckhands and greenhorns never get to dictate the terms of employment like this, and Casey is bemused that they are insisting to work hard and straight through, thereby saving time, gas, and lots of money for him and co-captain Josh Harris.

Casey says to the guys on the radio intercom: “Hey just so you guys know my plan we’re gonna drive down to the our other gear… our southeast gear…so, go get some sleep on the way.”

That didn’t fly at all. We see in the exclusive clip that the on-deck heads shake “no”.

The crew replies: “So we have a proposal for you. How about we don’t go down there slow, get down there, and we rip through all our gear and fill up these two front tanks. Stay up all night?”

Josh laughs hearing all of this.

Mike Rowe, the venerable narrator deadpans: “The crew’s plan? Catch and stack the remaining 166 pots. They can sleep when they’re dead.”

Looking at Josh, Casey asks: “What’s the catch?”

Almost in unison, the guys say they all want to go home.

Looking like he agrees with the sentiment, Casey says: “Okay well that’s not much of a catch…”

The crew is really grousing now saying they are sick of it and want off the boat badly.

Tune in to see if the Cornelia Marie all-nighter plan works out for the crew and if Casey and Josh made the right decision to allow this mini mutiny.

As fans of the series know, the F/V Cornelia Marie on Deadliest Catch has had a long and tragic history on the series, dealing with death, arrests. and all sorts of addiction issues.

It was the beloved Captain Phil Harris, Josh’s father, who lost his life on February 9, 2010, at the age of 53, suffering an intracranial hemorrhage in the hospital after a massive stroke. The legendary captain was a larger-than-life type character and had a very storied drug and drink fueled past that was served up by Jake and Josh in a memoir.

His sons Jake (no longer on the show) and Josh were left to deal with the financial fallout of the fishing vessel business, and in Season 13, they bowed out of the series but came back strong. It was during that season that the Harris boys lost their grandfather, Captain Grant Harris.

Fans were very happy to see Josh regroup and bring the ship back in Season 14, and now he runs the Cornelia Marie with Casey McManus.

Tune in to see if this hiccup in the normal schedule works out for them all.

Deadliest Catch airs on Tuesday at 9/8c on Discovery.