Deadliest Catch 2019 release date: When will show return with new episodes for Season 15?

The long-running Emmy award-winning series Deadliest Catch is coming back to Discovery for Season 15. We have the details so you can plan to catch up and see how all your favorite captains are doing this new season.

The location of Dutch Harbor, Alaska is ground zero as the crews are hired and use this port as a place of connecting and gearing up for the brutal Bering Sea crabbing seasons.

This place is as old West as they come, described as a “maverick town” where emotions and fortunes run the gamut of heady highs and crushing lows.

For season 15 there is a twist.

What is new on Deadliest Catch?

There’s going to be new blood on Season 15 of Deadliest Catch. A new boat is on the scene and the crew is rumored to know where over a quarter billion dollars-worth of king crabs are located.

The core cast is itching to know where this treasure trove of king crab lay but will they weasel the intel?

Newcomer Captain Steve “Harley” Davidson with the 148-foot-long Southern Wind is making heads swivel. His swank boat is the second-largest in the fleet behind only Captain Keith Colburn’s boat, The Wizard.

Harley is no novice and has 15 years under his belt, and of course, he doesn’t make friends easily. Rumor has it that Captain Keith and Harley are mortal enemies. We are sure Sig Hansen has an opinion too.

From Discovery:

This season, Harley was able to break out ahead of others to look for crab. After scouring the grounds with over 1,200 pots, he believes that a quarter billion dollars-worth of crab are clustered in a single massive horde. If he’s right, every captain in the fleet will be on top of him, turning the high-stakes hunt for crab into a close-quarters battleground.

What about the main cast of Deadliest Catch?

Our favorite Norwegian who mans the Northwestern, Captain Sig and his brother Edgar, have been preparing 23-year-old Maritime Academy alumna and daughter, Mandy Hansen-Pederson, to be the relief skipper.

How will she handle the season of competitive close-quarters fishing? There was also tragedy reported during Season 15 of Deadliest Catch filming and we hope all is well for Mandy and her family:

Former Sig protege Jake Anderson has his Saga ship shape and hired a strong crew. Anderson has his eye on the prize and has a growing family. He wants to buy into the boat and become a partner, not just an employee.

His goal is to gain ownership and secure a stable future for his wife and family. He needs a quarter million over expenses for the buy-in.

The man who would prefer to live in sunny Mexico is Captain Wild Bill who runs the F/V Summer Bay. No greenhorns and a little dog named Rico for him this season, but despite that Discovery mentions that an “unexpected turn when one of Bill’s newbies suddenly disappears at sea.”

We hope that is not as bad as it sounds. You don’t last long in the Bering Sea.

Captain Sean Dwyer of the Brenna A is still dealing with the death of his dad who passed away 5 years ago. He needs to convince his mother and business partner to invest with him in a second boat.

Discovery says: “But with Keith and Sig’s gear standing in his way, Sean must outfox the veterans or say goodbye to his dream of expanding the family business.”

Also, the ghost of Captain Phil Harris looks over captains Josh Harris, Casey McManus and their fabled Cornelia Marie.

Last season, Josh worked at breakneck speeds, but he has big quotas and shoes to fill, and it remains to be seen if he can match last year’s haul.

The official logline from Discovery:

The rest of the fleet is left on the outside willing to do anything to get in on the score. Complicating matters, massive winter weather comes up and never really goes back down. Storm after storm causes season-ending injuries and more damage to the boats than the captains have seen in years. It’s an all-out battle this season as the captains attempt to catch their plunder. But as tensions rise, the temperatures continue to drop. With the weather colder than it has ever been in over half a decade, parts of the Bering Sea are beginning to freeze over along with the boats in it. Forty-foot waves, hurricane force winds, heavy-machinery and massive icebergs are just a few reasons that no season is ever the same.

Be there to watch as the season commences, we cannot wait!



Deadliest Catch Season 15 begins Tuesday, April 9 at 9/8c on Discovery.