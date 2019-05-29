DC Universe finally releases trailer for Swamp Thing TV series

Just as odd as the show’s premise is the unknown reason why DC Universe waited until now to release the full-length trailer for Swamp Thing. It looks great. And weird. Just what you’d expect from a superhero, horror, drama series.

Premiering on May 31 on the DC Universe digital service, Swamp Thing is created by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Crystal Reed as Dr. Abby Arcane investigating a strange and deadly swamp-born virus in the small town of Marais, Louisiana.

Of course, during her investigation, she finds something unexpected – a mysterious creature who emerges from marsh which we know better as the Swamp Thing. Perhaps the show will come up with a better name for him.

As the CDD investigator visits the local hospital, she meets biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who thinks this bizarre illness somehow relates to his scientific work for Avery Sunderland (Will Patton), a powerful businessman.

As it turns out, Abby has some history with Avery and his wife Maria (Virginia Madsen) who still blames Abby for the death of her daughter many years earlier.

As Abby investigates the strange and unnatural experiments that have taken place deep the swamp, things get even weirder. Could the Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) be real, and is he taking control of his victims? You can count on it.

The show promises a lot of Southern Gothic twists and turns as various characters are corrupted by supernatural forces.

“With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some Thing from the swamp to save it,” reads the press release for the show.

Swamp Thing also stars Jennifer Beals as Sheriff Lucilia Cable, Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu and Sharknado’s Ian Ziering as Dan Cassidy (Blue Devil from DC Comics) with a special appearance by Kevin Durand as brilliant bio-geneticist Jason Woodrue (Floronic Man from DC Comics).

IMDB also lists Adrienne Barbeau in a bit part as Dr. Palomar. Barbeau starred in the 1982 Swamp Thing movie.

Swamp Thing is based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, produced by James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, and Len Wiseman.

Will the show be any good? Take a look at the trailer and judge for yourself. The costume/makeup is pretty impressive as it is.

Swamp Thing debuts on Friday, May 31 on DC Universe, with new episodes released weekly.