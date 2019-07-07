Daytime talk show highlights for July 8-12

This week presents a rather odd mix of celebrity guests on daytime TV talk shows.

While ABC’s The View will welcome Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Senator Michael Bennet, and Senator Kamala Harris to be grilled by the crew, the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be appearing on both Live with Kelly and Ryan and Strahan & Sara.

Other guests and topics popping up on these shows include a Broadway legend, live musical performances, recommended books to read this summer, and more. Here’s the scoop:

The View (11 a.m.-12 p.m., ABC)

The ladies of The View will welcome 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Senator Michael Bennet, and Senator Kamala Harris to the table this week.

Yang appears on Monday, Bennet on Thursday, and Harris on Friday.

The women will also share their favorite books for the summer in a daily segment all week called “The Ladies Get Lit.”

Other guests and highlights for this week include “View Your Deal” with some of the hottest items at affordable prices (Monday and Friday), actress Vivica A. Fox (Monday) and actress and author Ellie Kemper (Wednesday)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (syndicated)

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest kick off the week with a visit from Kumail Nanjiani from the upcoming movie Stuber. His co-star, Dave Bautista will appear on the show later on Friday.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stops by on Wednesday and the show’s next contestant for its’ Grillin’spiration Summer Cook-Off will create their signature dish on the grill.

Other guests appearing on the show this week include Broadway legend Bernadette Peters (Monday), Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson (Tuesday), singer-songwriter James TW (Wednesday) and Caroline Rhea from Sydney to the Max (Friday.

Strahan & Sara (1-2 p.m., ABC)

While only Snooki will appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan (according to recent press releases anyway), the whole cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be showing up on Strahan & Sara this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a kid entrepreneur will show how his cupcake business is helping others on Monday and a Bachelorette recap takes place on Wednesday.

Other guests and highlights for the week include Actress Mira Sorvino and science experiments with “The Dad Lab” (Monday), actor Jesse Eisenberg and “Deals and Steals” (Tuesday), fashion designer and author Dapper Dan and rapper Jermaine Dupri (Thursday) and Comedian Jason Jones (Friday).