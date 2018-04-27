Daytime Emmy Awards 2018: When is it on and how to watch

Getting excited about the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards? Here’s everything you need to know about when it’s on and how to watch!

The biggest stars of the daytime soap opera universe gather once a year at the Daytime Emmy Awards show to celebrate their achievements and honor the incredible shows and networks they work for.

There are lots of questions flying around regarding this year’s 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, including will the Daytime Emmys be televised this year and how you can watch.

We’re here to answer all of that for you!

When are the Daytime Emmys?

This year the annual celebratory event takes place on Sunday, April 29, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California. The red carpet starts at 5pm EST and the main event begins at 8pm EST.

Where can I watch the 2018 Daytime Emmys?

You have two ways to watch the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards: online or in person.

If you want to sit on the couch in the comfort of your own home and munch popcorn while the winners are announced, you can stream online via the Daytime Emmy website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram platforms.

In addition you can also watch the awards show and pre-show red carpet build-up on KNEKT TV‘s digital network on platforms including Apple TV, Roku, iOS and Android

If you’d rather break out the tiara and heels, and shout your support for your fave actors and actresses in person, you can attend the actual ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Certain seats are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, but don’t think that you will be rubbing elbows with Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos, GH) or clinking glasses with Eric Braeden (Victor Newman Y&R)!

Still, you will be able to see first-hand the winners as they are announced.

Who is the 2018 Daytime Emmys red carpet host?

Just as she did last year, General Hospital’s incomparable Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) will be on the red carpet, microphone in hand to capture all of the glitz and excitement as it unfolds.

She did a superb job last year and we expect her to bring her zany sense of humor and immense wit to this year’s proceedings as well!

Who are the presenters?

The presenters for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be Sheryl Underwood and Mario Lopez.

Which of my favorite actors, actresses, and shows have been nominated?

The following are the major acting and show nomination categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

GENERAL HOSPITAL

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

Outstanding Lead Actress

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R)

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH)

Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS)

Maura West (Ava, GH)

Laura Wright (Carly, GH)

Outstanding Lead Actor

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)

Michael Easton (Finn, GH)

John McCook (Eric, B&B)

Billy Miller (Drew, GH)

James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS)

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Marla Adams (Dina, Y&R)

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R)

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, DAYS)

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R)

Mishael Morgan (Hilary, Y&R)

Jacqueline McInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Wally Kurth (Ned, GH)

Chandler Massey (Will, DAYS)

Anthony Montgomery (Andre, GH)

Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R)

Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS)

Outstanding Younger Actress

Reign Edwards (Nicole, B&B)

Hayley Erin (Kiki, GH)

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R)

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, DAYS)

Chloe Lanier (Nelle, GH)

Outstanding Younger Actor

Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS)

Rome Flynn (Zende, B&B)

Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed, Y&R)

Casey Moss (JJ, DAYS)

Hudson West (Jake, GH)