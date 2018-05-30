Days of our Lives spoilers: Xander harasses Theresa, Tripp demands answers from Ciara, Chloe and Eve trade notes on Theresa

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Thursday May 31, 2018 episode of the NBC sudser promises that soap fans will get their Xander (Paul Telfer) fix in today, while Theresa (Jenn Lilley) is the name on everyone’s lips!

Xander brought Theresa back to Salem after finding her captive in Mexico. But he’s a mercenary, and she had to pay a steep price to get back home. So it makes sense that Thursday’s meeting is tense. Xander can’t help but needle Theresa and she doesn’t want to hear his barbs. Expect fireworks to fly between these two. What do you think of bad boy Xander and bad boy girl Theresa as a couple?!

Theresa’s ear must be burning because she’s the topic of discussion when Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) get together. Chloe’s free after killing their mutual captor, El Fideo, but she doesn’t have the full 411 on Theresa. Eve will happily tell her what Theresa’s been up to, including stealing away her fiancé!

Last week Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) looked destined to share an intimate moment after a romantic dinner. But Ciara is still scarred from her past, and when she pulls away from Tripp again, he wants answers.

Elsewhere happy reunions happen for two couples. John (Drake Hogestyn) and Paul (Cristopher Sean)

Are back from their rescue mission in Mexico, where Chloe and her mad skills saved the day by offing the bad guy who held them all captive, even though John is a mercenary, and Paul is a PI and ex major league pitcher!

Paul will have a tender moment with Will and John reconnects with Doc (Deidre Hall).

Spoiler alert: Marlena’s bliss is short-lived; Friday she meets up with Necktie Killer Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson)!

Days of Our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.