Days of our Lives spoilers: WilSon discover who’s been blackmailing them, John asks for Paul’s help, Will Jennifer ruin Brady’s life?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Friday, August 3, 2018 episode of the NBC sudser tease that there are lots of soapy surprises in store for your favorite Salem characters, so let’s get started dishing the delicious dirt!

First off, WilSon are gobsmacked to finally discover who has been sending them artsy and colorful blackmail letters! Someone has been insinuating that they know what WilSon did to snaky Leo (Greg Rikaart). But why in the world would this particular person, of all people, do such a thing?!

John (Drake Hogestyn) needs some help. And there’s only the best son who can do the job. Paul (Christopher Sean) is the recipient of a fatherly request, is there any way he can say no to this once in a lifetime opportunity?

Meanwhile, Eric (Greg Vaughn) has breaking news for Marlena (Deidre Hall). While he is thrilled with his news, Marlena might be a bit more reserved about her son’s joy. Will she throw cold water on his parade?

Elsewhere, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) engage in a frustrating verbal go-round. Jennifer knows who planted the drugs that lost him custody of his son, and he demands to know who it was.

How can she possibly tell him that it was his girlfriend Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and his uncle Victor (John Aniston)?! Tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.