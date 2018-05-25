Days of our Lives spoilers: Who is Xander stalking?, Brady picks a bride, Chloe comes home?

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC super soap (May 28-June 1, 2018) reveal a reversal of fortune for some, and a sad turning of the tide for others, in Salem.

But more importantly, what are the chances that Xander (Paul Telfer) will again be swilling booze, shirtless, in the Kiriakis living room? Xander on Days of our Lives aka, The Naked Torso, is the gift that keeps on giving!

Surprising enough, the Aussie and his Thunder from Down Under may be able to help Victor save the family’s troubled Titan Industries. Can it be that Victor plans on keeping his deliciously shady nephew in town to do some dirty work, promoting him up from his previous position as yard boy?

Lord knows that Brady (Eric Martsolf) won’t be much help to Victor as he fights to stave off the attentions of two wild-eyed ladies, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and Theresa (Jenn Lilley). The domestic drama ratchets up as Brady feels the pressure to choose one over the other! But does either one of these ladies deserve Brady?

Meanwhile, Gabi (Camilla Banus) gets good news on Friday, but it doesn’t last. Next week the single mom finds her happiness hijacked once again. Will Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), who’s being held captive in Mexico, face a happier fate and find her way to freedom from that stachioed monster Mateo (Andoni Gracia)?

It remains to be seen, but could snaky Leo (Greg Rikaart) have second thoughts about suing good guy Sonny (Freddie Smith) for sexual harassment? He’s doing so at Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) bidding (she wants to take over Titan) but every time silly Leo looks into Sonny’s beautiful brown eyes his resolve melts a little bit more!

And, what chaos will “murdered” Vivian (Louise Sorel) rain down on Horton Square now that she’s back from the dead? Whatever was in that horse syringe they plunged in her neck worked wonders!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.