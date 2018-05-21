Days of our Lives spoilers: Theresa shell shocks Brady and Eve, Stefan has a nasty surprise for Abigail

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Monday May 21, 2018, episode of the NBC soap promises a whale of a tale from Theresa (Jen Lilley) as she tries to explain to Brady (Eric Martsolf) where’s she’s been all this time!

Salem’s baddest bad girl reveals herself to her heartthrob on Monday, but she has some ’splaining to do. Does Brady buy the, “a Mexican drug lord, Mateo (Andoni Gracia), made me live with him so he wouldn’t kill you,” spin she puts on things?

At the same time poor Eve will show off Brady’s bling ring to Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), with no idea that her sister rival is tugging on his heartstrings.

But on Monday these two come face to face, and their bombshell responses are priceless, must-see, soapalicious tv!

Elsewhere, Stefan (Tyler Christopher) has a nasty surprise for Abigail (Marci Miller). She is put in a no-win situation; will Dr. Laura emerge to throttle him? Or will Stefan’s machismo prompt Gabigail to throw her arms around him?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily Days of our Lives spoilers email below!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.