Days of our Lives spoilers: Theresa sells her soul, John has a proposition for Marlena, J.J. and Eve meet

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Tuesday May 15, 2018, episode of the NBC super soap reveal several Salem lives are forever altered as tons of unexpected drama, spectacle, and excitement shake the citizens at home and abroad.

On Tuesday, Theresa (Jen Lilley) will play ball with the devil in order to get what she wants. She scores her freedom from the Mexican drug lord holding her hostage, but is the price too treacherous even for Salem’s baddest bad girl?

Meanwhile Theresa’s sister Eve (Kassie DePaiva) will have a similarly earth-shattering encounter back in town. It had to happen sooner or later, and J.J. (Casey Moss) and Eve finally come face to face.

Let’s hope these two find some measure of peace regarding their hideous, repugnant past, instead of holding on to mutual bitterness and resentment.

Elsewhere, on the down low Steve (Stephen Nichols) seeks a favor from Roman (Josh Taylor) and John (Drake Hogestyn) has a proposition for Marlena (Deidre Hall).

I think a wedding or three would make for a perfect May sweeps storyline, don’t you?!

