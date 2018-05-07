Days of our Lives spoilers: Theresa learns the awful truth about Brady, Chad and Stefan fight for Abigail

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Monday, May 7, 2018, episode of the NBC soap show that one of Salem’s most eligible bachelors has a dangerous relapse at the same time his ex learns all the horrid details about his shocking new life with her sister!

Last week recovering alcoholic Brady (Eric Martsolf) was given a spiked drink, and landed in the hospital in bad shape. We know that he didn’t fall off the wagon but his loved ones, including sometimes squeeze Eve (Kassie DePaiva), are thinking the worst of him.

Monday he will have a frightening health scare, but that’s a small shocker compared to what’s in store when his missing baby momma shows up.

Friday we caught our first sight of MIA Theresa (Jen Lilley) when she and kidnapped Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) came face to face in Mexico. Instead of proposing that they hatch an escape plan, Theresa instead demands to know what Brady’s been up to without her.

On Monday Chloe will fill her in on all the juicy and scandalous details about how he’s moved on with her sister Eve!

Meanwhile the three former Salem captives are getting on with their lives, and Marlena (Deirdre Hall) reaches out to Kate (Lauren Koslow) as she despairs about Andre (Thaao Penghlis).

Vivian’s cruel comments have Kate doubting her relationship with deceased Andre, but there’s nothing she can do about it now. Or is there? This is a soap opera, and it is sweeps month, and back from the dead plots are par for the course: you have to wonder if Andre really is dead?!

And, who will ultimately claim control of Abigail’s (Marci Miller) mind and body? Explosive show spoilers reveal that neither Chad (Billy Flynn) nor Stefan (Tyler Christopher) are ready to give up on her, and Monday they each make a bold move!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.