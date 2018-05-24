Days of our Lives spoilers: Theresa demands Eve dump Brady, Help is on the way for Chloe, Gabi gets good news

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Friday May 25, 2018 episode of the NBC soap promise that the wild consequences of Hurricane Theresa have just begun!

On Friday Theresa (Jenn Lilley) uses gale force pressure to try and neutralize Eve (Kassie DePaiva). This week the newly returned bad girl demanded that her sister remove the bobby dazzler that Brady slipped on her ring finger — nervy even for Theresa!

Expect Theresa to pull out all the sobby stops to break up Eve and Brady, with baby Tater Tot being first and foremost. Eve loves the little boy, will she give up her man to give the baby an intact family?

Meanwhile, does Brady have a case of buyer’s remorse? He admits to Marlena (Deidre Hall) that he has conflicted feelings over the dueling sisters!

Meanwhile Salem’s father/son crime fighting duo John (Drake Hogestyn) and Paul (Christopher Sean) launch an all-out attempt to rescue Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) from the clutches of oily, mustachioed, mad man Mateo, aka El Fideo (Andoni Gracia). Yes, that really is his name.

Thanks to Luca’s (Bryan Datillo) spidey sense she may have a chance to escape, but what happens when former fellow captives Chloe and Theresa meet up?

Finally, there’s good news for Gabi (Camilla Banus) who has her conviction overturned!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.