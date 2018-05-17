Days of our Lives spoilers: Theresa and Xander return to Salem, John and Doc make wedding plans

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Friday May 18, 2018, episode of the NBC sudser reveal that angelic Abigail (Marci Miller) angrily confronts evil little Stefan (Tyler Christopher) about what he did to her without her consent, while an odd couple step foot back in Salem.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and former captive Theresa (Jen Lilley) return on Friday, but what they do and who they show themselves to is being kept under wraps.

This week the oily Aussie agreed to help Theresa if she gave him a disc with evidence against Miguel (Phillip Anthony Rodriguez).

She made a deal with the devil, and now all heck is set to break loose once she discovers that her lover Brady (Eric Marsolf) and her sister Eve (Kassie DePaiva) plan to marry.

This week Brady slipped a real bobby dazzler onto Eve’s ring finger, but is their future is in jeopardy with Theresa’s stupendous return?

On a brighter note, two couples have something to celebrate. Patch (Steve Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) discover something promising regarding his blindness. Could there be a miracle cure on the horizon?

Elsewhere another long-standing, long-suffering couple are in clover as they make forever plans. Doc (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) surely deserve a happily ever after, and this time it looks like their nuptials will be the real deal.

Unless of course the legendary evil Dr. Rolf suddenly pops up and pulls some dastardly deed — banish the thought, fans!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.