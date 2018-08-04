Days of our Lives spoilers: Ted blackmails WilSon, Victor blackmails Eve, Steve suspects Kayla

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Monday, August 6, 2018 episode of the NBC soap tease that a couple of beautiful damsels are in distress, and a couple of ogre-like blackmailers are running amuck through the streets of Salem.

Ted (Gilles Marini) outs himself as the artistic blackmailer! What would Kate (Lauren Koslow) have to say about this devious turn of events? We really should have known he was the low life behind the blackmail, she always picks the worst men!

Anyway, he makes sure that Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) understand he’s the boss now.

Victor (John Aniston) also puts the hammer down, this time on Eve (Kassie DePaiva).

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) opens up her heart to Eric (Greg Vaughn). She and Lucas (Bryan Datillo) are on the rocks, and she’s not so sure she still feels the same way even though he did save her from a mad, mad, Mexican kidnapper!

Saintly Eric reverts to his pastoral ways and tries his best to help Beautiful Blue Eyes. But he can tell by the look on her face that this duo is about to do some conscious uncoupling!

Elsewhere, Patch’s (Stephen Nichols) ears are working just fine! He gets suspicious after eavesdropping on a conversation between Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

He doesn’t find out just yet that Kayla consorted with the devil to get his bionic eye, but he will soon enough. And when the truth emerges, explosive show spoilers reveal that Patch will do the unthinkable!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.