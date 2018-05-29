Days of our Lives spoilers: Stefan bribes Kayla, The real Dr. Laura pops up, Ben is back?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Wednesday May 30, 2018 episode of the long running NBC soap reveal that Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) considers making a terrifying deal with the devil in order to help Patch (Steve Nichols).

Evil little Stefan (Tyler Christopher) tells Kayla that he can help restore Steve’s vision. We assume it is in the eye that was recently damaged due to his best friend John (Drake Hogestyn) poisoning him rather than killing him.

But, maybe Stefan (no O) can restore the vision that was taken from the other eye when Patch’s other best friend Bo (Peter Reckell) stabbed him. Don’t even try to unpack this!

Of course Kayla will have to sign over her first and last born; will she do it?

Poor jailed Gabi (Camilla Banus) has been exonerated but she faces serious danger from that psycho inmate with a grudge Diane (Cassandra Creech). Could it be that Gabi has to kill someone for real before she can out of that stinky prison?

Elsewhere the real Dr. Laura (Jamie Lynn Bauer) of Salem arrives to save the day. Can she fight off the imposter Dr. Laura and reintegrate granddaughter Abigail (Marci Miller)? If so, what will Marlena (Deidre Hall) have to say about being one-upped for once?

And a startled Hope (Kristian Alfonso) receives the worst possible news about Abi’s previous tormenter, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Maybe Dr. Laura should hold off on the intervention!

Days of Our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.