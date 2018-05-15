Days of our Lives spoilers: Stefan and Kate tangle, Abigail refuses to listen to Justin

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Wednesday May 16, 2018, episode of the NBC sudser show that tons of spellbinding soapy drama are in store for your favorite characters, plus a little bit of old fashioned love in the afternoon!

First off, Abigail (Marci Miller) is in deep doo, but does she listen to her lawyer? Nooooo! Because she and her alters obviously know better than a trained professional on how best to mount her defense for murder, impersonation, adultery, etc., etc.

Wednesday Justin (Wally Kurth) has a bold chat with the confused vixen, but she refuses to listen. His legal advice goes unheeded, so what does this mean for her future with Chad (Billy Flynn)?

On a cheerier, Justin has a much brighter convo with Gabi (Camilla Banus). He and Rafe (Galen Gering) arrive at the jail to see Gabi and give her news that makes the incarcerated single mom smile.

Fans will surely be happy with what transpires between Doc (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn). These two lovebirds have been through eerie levitations and pawn-ships together, but through it all their love stayed true. Wednesday John and Marlena make a life altering decision that affects their future happiness.

Meanwhile, Stefan (Tyler Christopher) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) definitely don’t see eye to eye about Vivian’s (Louise Sorel) murder. Kate isn’t unhappy that the wicked witch is dead, but Stefan doesn’t plan on letting her get away with killing his mom.

Wait! Didn’t we see a huge horse-size syringe being plunged into Viv’s neck at the morgue? You know what that means folks, she’s not really dead, just in suspended animation until some evil doctor brings her back to life. Maybe August sweeps?

Anyway, no Salem-ites know this, so shh it’s our secret! Which means that on Wednesday Stefan huffs and puffs and threatens to burn Kate down! Will Kate give as good as she gets? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.