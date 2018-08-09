Days of our Lives spoilers: Rope kiss and make up, Gabi moves in with Chad, John sees Marlena in her wedding dress

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Friday, August 10, 2018 episode of the NBC sudser tease that several lives are on the precipice of disaster, while one happy couple finally reunite.

John (Drake Hogestyn) is in the dog house when he breaches protocol with Marlena (Deidre Hall). What could make Doc so mad just before her wedding to the love of her life?

Uh oh, John sees his blushing bride in her wedding dress! You know what this means, soap fans. Is there an imminent nuptials disaster on the horizon?

Elsewhere, Ben (Robert Palmer Watkins) has an ally. When he makes it known that Salem would be better off without him, at least one damsel disagrees. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) does her darndest to convince The Necktie Killer to stay put. How will Hope (Kristian Alfonso) react to this egregious news?

You might be surprised! No, Hope doesn’t do a 180 where Ben is concerned, but she’s got other things on her mind to be too bothered. Yep, she and her favorite fellow cop finally, finally, kiss and make up: Rope 2.0!

Gabi (Camilla Banus) is on an evil roll, and her latest stunt will have jaws dropping to the floor. Can you believe that the scheming vixen has the nerve to wheedle her way into living in Chad’s (Billy Flynn) mansion? There is absolutely no shame in this girl’s game!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.