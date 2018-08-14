Days of our Lives spoilers: Paul confronts Will, Kate gives Ted an ultimatum, Does Jen confess all to Eric?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Wednesday August 15, 2018 episode of the NBC soap promise a lot of tension and crazy emotions are running rampant through the streets of Salem, so let’s not waste a minute diving into the soapy action!

Kate (Lauren Koslow) is madder than nest full of wet hornets! Will (Chandler Massey) dropped a bombshell on her about Ted (Gilles Marini) and now she’s out for blood. The brunette vixen will give the ambulance chaser a scary ultimatum: will he choose love or money?

More angsty drama is on tap as Will gets a talking to from Paul (Sean Christopher). What does he have to scold the baby-faced son of Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) about?

Plenty! Paul is unhappy about Will’s big mouth and lets him know he’s had it with his antics. Uh oh, better be careful Paul or you’ll end up like dearly departed Leo (Greg Rikaart)!

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) has a hidden agenda when she tries to persuade Brady (Eric Martsolf) to forgive Victor (John Aniston), but doesn’t she always?

Speaking of Eve’s secrets, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) is on the hot seat with Eric (Greg Vaughn). Will she spill the beans about what she knows? Stay tuned and find out!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.