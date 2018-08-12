Days of our Lives spoilers: Patch pressures Kayla, Chad dreams of Abi, Andre returns from the dead?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Monday, August 13, 2018 episode of the NBC soap tease that the tension is thick between a loved-up couple while a busted up couple are on the rocks.

Patch (Stephen Nichols) knows Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is up to no good and tells her to come clean. The lovely lady resists telling the truth about his bionic eye surgery in order to protect herself!

But Steve wasn’t a Merchant Marine for nothing, let alone a P.I., and he will dig like a dog after a bone in order to get to the bottom of what his wife has been up to.

On a happier note, Chad (Billy Flynn) dreams about what could be with Abi (Marci Miller). If only she hadn’t slept with his brother!

Poor Chad fantasizes about having a bigger family with Abi, of course, this time, the children are his own and not his nephews.

Chad isn’t the only one dreaming on Monday. Explosive show spoilers reveal that the brunette vixen has a ghostly encounter with her lover Andre (Thaao Penghlis).

What is the meaning of this?! Does he try to warn her about Ted (Gilles Marini)? Is Andre about to return from the dead? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.